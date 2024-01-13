The blocking of traffic through Porubne-Siret on the Ukrainian-Romanian border is over has been terminated

The blocking of truck traffic through the Porubnea-Siret checkpoint in Romania has been stopped. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports. The passage of trucks and cars, passenger buses and pedestrians is carried out in accordance with the established procedure.

To recap

Today, on January 13, Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint.

At the same time, buses and passenger vehicles were allowed to pass unhindered.

Farmers have been protesting in Romania for several days now. The protesters demanded, among other things, free fuel and the abolition of technical inspections for agricultural machinery, as well as better lending. One of the demands is a ban on grain imports from Ukraine.