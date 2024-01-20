The blockade was lifted at the last of the three previously blocked checkpoints on the border with Romania

Truck traffic has been unblocked on the Romanian-Ukrainian border through the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint, the last of three previously blocked by Romanian farmers, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

"Truck traffic through the Dyakove checkpoint has been unblocked. Today, at 13:20, representatives of the Romanian Border Police announced the lifting of the blockade of traffic for trucks in the direction of the Halmeu checkpoint, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The border crossing is carried out as usual.

"Currently, there are 634 trucks waiting to leave Ukraine, while 30 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine," the statement said.

Since January 15, Romanian farmers have blocked two checkpoints with Ukraine - Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk. On January 18, they blocked the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint.

On January 19, the movement was unblocked by at Vicovu de Sus-Crasnoilsk EECP . On January 20, the blockade was lifted at Siret-Porubne checkpoint.