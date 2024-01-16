The Air Force reported two groups of enemy UAVs in several regions

On the evening of January 16, the Air Force warned that an unidentified UAV and a Shaheda were moving in Sumy region in the direction of Dnipro and Kherson regions. This is stated in the message of the Air Force in Telegram, UNN reports.

Attention! Movement of a group of Shahed attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia region towards Dnipropetrovs'k region the Air Force said.

There are also reports of an enemy UAV of an unspecified type in Okhtyrka district of Sumy region and another group of drones moving from Kherson region.

