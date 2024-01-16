The Air Force reported two groups of enemy UAVs in several regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force reported that two groups of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected moving in different regions. The UAVs are reported to be moving in the direction of Dnipro and Kherson regions from Sumy region, and from Kherson region in a northwesterly direction.
On the evening of January 16, the Air Force warned that an unidentified UAV and a Shaheda were moving in Sumy region in the direction of Dnipro and Kherson regions. This is stated in the message of the Air Force in Telegram, UNN reports.
Attention! Movement of a group of Shahed attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia region towards Dnipropetrovs'k region
There are also reports of an enemy UAV of an unspecified type in Okhtyrka district of Sumy region and another group of drones moving from Kherson region.
Another group of enemy Shahed UAVs is moving from Kherson region in northwestern direction