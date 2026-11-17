One of the administrators of a network of web resources containing material depicting the sexual abuse of children has been extradited to Ukraine. He had previously been detained in Romania at the request of the Ukrainian side. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, UNN writes.

On November 11, 2026, one of the administrators of a network of web resources containing material depicting the sexual abuse of children was extradited to Ukraine after being detained in Romania at the request of the Ukrainian side - the statement says.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the man was extradited from Romania to Ukraine on November 11. He was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers at a border crossing in Chernivtsi Oblast.

On November 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered him held in custody, with bail set as an alternative in the amount of UAH 5.15 million.

According to the investigation, the man administered approximately one thousand web resources through which he sold child pornography. The total amount of funds received exceeded USD 938,000.

Two Ukrainians who threatened passers-by with a bomb were deported from Poland