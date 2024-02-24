$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42666 views

01:12 PM • 167554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98905 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343213 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253738 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372637 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92743 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235526 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 618 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29371 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102413 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Thanks to the underground, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully striking at the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33000 views

Local residents provide intelligence that helps the Ukrainian military to launch precise strikes against russian troops in the occupied territories.

Thanks to the underground, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully striking at the occupiers

Local residents in the temporarily occupied territories, waiting for liberation, help the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch successful strikes against the russians.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to make successful strikes against the enemy thanks to the underground.

The defense forces continue to strike the enemy thanks to local reports. Thanks to modern weapons and the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the strikes are carried out without civilian casualties. Each strike reminds the enemy that it is only a small page in the history of the occupied lands

- Center for National Resistance.

Ukrainian underground organizes a parallel system of medical care in the occupied territories - CNS12/17/23, 3:49 PM • 93713 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
