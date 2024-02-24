Local residents in the temporarily occupied territories, waiting for liberation, help the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch successful strikes against the russians.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to make successful strikes against the enemy thanks to the underground.

The defense forces continue to strike the enemy thanks to local reports. Thanks to modern weapons and the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the strikes are carried out without civilian casualties. Each strike reminds the enemy that it is only a small page in the history of the occupied lands - Center for National Resistance.

