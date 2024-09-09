Terrorists strike 183 times in Zaporizhzhya region: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, enemy troops have carried out 183 attacks on the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Air strikes were conducted on the villages of Lobkove and Levadne. In addition, 85 attack UAVs of various modifications attacked Orikhiv, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. Tavriyske suffered from shelling from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

95 artillery attacks were registered in Magdalynivka, Prymorske, Orikhove, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

So far, 23 cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure have been reported. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

