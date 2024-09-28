Terrorist country spreads fake about deportation of Ukrainians from Poland to the front line

russian media are spreading information that Poland has announced the forced deportation of Ukrainians of military age directly to the front. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, UNN reports.

Details

According to them, those who refuse to leave are allegedly going to be sent by force.

However, these fakes are part of the Kremlin's propaganda, which has no documentary evidence. No official sources confirm this information, and it is based solely on the comments of Russian experts known for their tendency to distort facts.

This campaign is aimed at undermining Ukrainians' trust in their country and creating a negative image of Poland supporting Ukraine during the war. Similar fakes have already been spread before, in particular in early September, when Russian Telegram channels referred to an article in Rzeczpospolita. However, this article was about the deportation of people involved in illegal schemes at the border, not about all Ukrainians.

Deportation of Ukrainian citizens can only take place if Ukraine issues an international warrant. Currently, there are no legal grounds for the forced deportation of Ukrainians who arrived in the European Union during the war.

