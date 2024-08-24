Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at the airport near Paris

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42014 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169369 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202811 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43309 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46906 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40055 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104802 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216383 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100326 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104802 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157052 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159731 views
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at the airport near Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26006 views

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The detention was carried out by the transport security gendarmerie at the request of the French Office for Minors.

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The detention took place at around 20:00 after Durov stepped off a private plane that had arrived from Azerbaijan. This was reported by the French TV channel TF1, as reported by UNN

Details

The detention was carried out by the Gendarmerie de Transportation Security (GTA). Durov, who holds French-Russian citizenship, was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman.

He was on the Most Wanted List (FPR) and was under investigation by the French police based on a preliminary investigation initiated by the Office for Minors (OFMIN) of the French National Directorate of the Judicial Police.

The details of his detention and the circumstances that led to his search are currently being clarified.

Durov says tens of thousands of messages calling for terrorist attacks have been blocked on Telegram28.03.24, 21:34 • 28405 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies

