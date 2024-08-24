Telegram CEO Pavel Durov detained at the airport near Paris

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The detention took place at around 20:00 after Durov stepped off a private plane that had arrived from Azerbaijan. This was reported by the French TV channel TF1, as reported by UNN.

Details

The detention was carried out by the Gendarmerie de Transportation Security (GTA). Durov, who holds French-Russian citizenship, was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman.

He was on the Most Wanted List (FPR) and was under investigation by the French police based on a preliminary investigation initiated by the Office for Minors (OFMIN) of the French National Directorate of the Judicial Police.

The details of his detention and the circumstances that led to his search are currently being clarified.

