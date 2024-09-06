Teachers' skills in case of possible hostage-taking were practiced in “lPR” schools - RMA

Teachers are not ready to counteract the terrorists in all the schools of the "LPR" - Russians conducted training, there will be no housing construction - in the dilapidated high-rise buildings of Severodonetsk, a maximum of 1-2 entrances will be restored, bread was delivered to Nevske and Novolyubivka. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

In the schools of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic", teachers practiced their skills in the event of a possible hostage situation. Their actions were supervised by representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies, who, behaving like future terrorists, mostly did not show their faces.

As a result, some educational institutions received comments that the level of training of teachers in taking children hostage needs to be improved. Everyone is trained, - the statement said.

It is also noted that the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk made a contradictory statement that the houses destroyed by Russians during the storming of the city disfigure the face of the settlement.

There are no plans to build new housing there because there are no funds for it. Therefore, they are currently deciding what to do with the dilapidated housing stock - to demolish the buildings in whole or in part. For example, the option of leaving one or two entrances in emergency multi-entrance nine-story buildings located at the exit to Luhansk, which the Russian army has been shelling since the first days of the full-scale invasion, is being considered. In some places, large-scale collapses have already occurred. Emergency entrances will either be demolished or painted in a bright color, - added in the RMA.

The head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysogor, said that a supply of bread was brought to the frontline Nevske and Novolyubivka and distributed to every family that has not yet decided to leave.

The evacuation continues - the number of locals is gradually decreasing, but they are not left without help, - Artem Lysogor noted.

He informed that over the past day, Russians attacked Nevske with cannon and rocket artillery and drones. UAVs and artillery systems were used in the direction of neighboring Makiivka.

The enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Andriivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

