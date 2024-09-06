Teachers' skills in case of possible hostage-taking were practiced in “lPR” schools - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119544 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154161 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187606 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105099 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73512 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 43916 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 54563 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 83312 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 61489 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187606 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202476 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 15988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150186 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149414 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153478 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144398 views
Actual
Teachers' skills in case of possible hostage-taking were practiced in “lPR” schools - RMA

Teachers' skills in case of possible hostage-taking were practiced in “lPR” schools - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15935 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders conducted training on countering terrorists in schools. In Sievierodonetsk, only 1-2 entrances to damaged high-rise buildings are planned to be restored due to lack of funds for new construction.

Teachers are not ready to counteract the terrorists in all the schools of the "LPR" - Russians conducted training, there will be no housing construction - in the dilapidated high-rise buildings of Severodonetsk, a maximum of 1-2 entrances will be restored, bread was delivered to Nevske and Novolyubivka. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

In the schools of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic", teachers practiced their skills in the event of a possible hostage situation. Their actions were supervised by representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies, who, behaving like future terrorists, mostly did not show their faces.

As a result, some educational institutions received comments that the level of training of teachers in taking children hostage needs to be improved. Everyone is trained,

- the statement said.

It is also noted that the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk made a contradictory statement that the houses destroyed by Russians during the storming of the city disfigure the face of the settlement.

There are no plans to build new housing there because there are no funds for it. Therefore, they are currently deciding what to do with the dilapidated housing stock - to demolish the buildings in whole or in part. For example, the option of leaving one or two entrances in emergency multi-entrance nine-story buildings located at the exit to Luhansk, which the Russian army has been shelling since the first days of the full-scale invasion, is being considered. In some places, large-scale collapses have already occurred. Emergency entrances will either be demolished or painted in a bright color,

- added in the RMA.

Addendum

The head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysogor, said that a supply of bread was brought to the frontline Nevske and Novolyubivka and distributed to every family that has not yet decided to leave.

The evacuation continues - the number of locals is gradually decreasing, but they are not left without help,

- Artem Lysogor noted.

He informed that over the past day, Russians attacked Nevske with cannon and rocket artillery and drones. UAVs and artillery systems were used in the direction of neighboring Makiivka.

The enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Andriivka, Nevske and Makiivka.

In Lysychansk, Russian pensioners are waiting up to eight months for a decision - RMA04.09.24, 10:56 • 42507 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising