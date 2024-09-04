ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

In Lysychansk, Russian pensioners are waiting up to eight months for a decision - RMA

In Lysychansk, Russian pensioners are waiting up to eight months for a decision - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42508 views

In occupied Lysychansk, people wait up to 8 months for pensions. In Lutuhyne, there is only one ambulance for the entire town, and the occupiers continue to attack near Hrekivka and Nevske.

In the occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Russian pensioners are expected to wait up to eight months for a decision, Lutuhyne has one ambulance for the entire city, and the occupiers are putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in order to get to Russian pensioners in Lysychansk, you first need to make an appointment two months in advance. If you're lucky, you'll get an appointment in a month and a half. But even after collecting all the necessary documents and standing in line, the elderly do not receive their money on time.

Their documents and appeals are considered for several months, in violation of the law. There is a case where a local resident waited for an appointment from December to August. The issue was resolved only after another appointment,

- the statement said.

It is also reported that the town of Luhutyn, occupied 10 years ago, is currently served by only one ambulance. Several teams work in shifts. The situation with transportation is also difficult for medics in other settlements of the so-called "lPR".

Despite numerous statements by Russians about the complete renewal of the ambulance fleet made last year during the election campaign, this problem remains open. Due to the lack of special vehicles, dispatchers are forced to turn away dozens of people every day, some of whom are already waiting for doctors,

- RMA notes.

Addendum

According to the head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, the invaders attacked nine times near Nevske and six times near Hrekivka.

Yesterday they focused on the Lyman direction. They also tried to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Tverdokhlibove. They shelled Makiivka and Nevske with cannon artillery. The enemy also tried to use 44 unmanned aerial vehicles there,

- Artem Lysogor noted.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

