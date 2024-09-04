In the occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Russian pensioners are expected to wait up to eight months for a decision, Lutuhyne has one ambulance for the entire city, and the occupiers are putting pressure near Hrekivka and Nevske. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in order to get to Russian pensioners in Lysychansk, you first need to make an appointment two months in advance. If you're lucky, you'll get an appointment in a month and a half. But even after collecting all the necessary documents and standing in line, the elderly do not receive their money on time.

Their documents and appeals are considered for several months, in violation of the law. There is a case where a local resident waited for an appointment from December to August. The issue was resolved only after another appointment, - the statement said.

It is also reported that the town of Luhutyn, occupied 10 years ago, is currently served by only one ambulance. Several teams work in shifts. The situation with transportation is also difficult for medics in other settlements of the so-called "lPR".

Despite numerous statements by Russians about the complete renewal of the ambulance fleet made last year during the election campaign, this problem remains open. Due to the lack of special vehicles, dispatchers are forced to turn away dozens of people every day, some of whom are already waiting for doctors, - RMA notes.

Addendum

According to the head of the Luhansk region, Artem Lysohor, the invaders attacked nine times near Nevske and six times near Hrekivka.

Yesterday they focused on the Lyman direction. They also tried to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Tverdokhlibove. They shelled Makiivka and Nevske with cannon artillery. The enemy also tried to use 44 unmanned aerial vehicles there, - Artem Lysogor noted.

RMA: the nearest “window” in occupied Sievierodonetsk to the Pension Fund is in October