Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period - Zheleznyak

Taxation of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets in Ukraine is being considered for the post-war period. A draft law on the legalization of cryptocurrencies is to be developed with the help of the IMF and presented by the end of December. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period. The NSSMC and the NBU intend to draft a law on crypto legalization with the help of the IMF and present it by the end of December - Zheleznyak said.

He added that the post-war period will also include a reform of industrial emissions taxation and a revision of the taxation of extractive industries.

Recall

The IMF has approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine under an Extended Fund Facility program aimed at supporting Ukraine's state budget and economic stability in the face of the ongoing conflict.