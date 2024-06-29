Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period - Zheleznyak

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95292 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175355 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221149 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136412 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364536 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149100 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197647 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66009 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60817 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74179 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95292 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5228 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8970 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13931 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35198 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36967 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period - Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100837 views

Ukraine plans to draft a bill to legalize cryptocurrencies with the support of the IMF by the end of December, as well as to implement reforms to tax industrial emissions and extractive industries in the postwar period.

Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period - Zheleznyak

Taxation of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets in Ukraine is being considered for the post-war period. A draft law on the legalization of cryptocurrencies is to be developed with the help of the IMF and presented by the end of December. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

Taxation of crypto and other virtual assets is being considered for the post-war period. The NSSMC and the NBU intend to draft a law on crypto legalization with the help of the IMF and present it by the end of December

- Zheleznyak said.

He added that the post-war period will also include a reform of industrial emissions taxation and a revision of the taxation of extractive industries.

Recall

The IMF has approved a new tranche of $2.2 billion for Ukraine under an Extended Fund Facility program aimed at supporting Ukraine's state budget and economic stability in the face of the ongoing conflict.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
National Bank of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40