President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the effectiveness of the Presidential Office team and a request to evaluate the work of Oleg Tatarov, the deputy head of the Office, said that he, along with SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, killed Chechens in Kyiv. Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

As for my team. Today, my team as President of Ukraine includes all those people who defend our country: the armed forces, the chief of staff, and the Minister of Defense. I believe that we are one team, including government officials. I believe that when we have a real positive development towards the EU, which you unfortunately do not see, but if there is this positive development and many people have wanted it for many years, then we should thank our speaker (Verkhovna Rada - ed.) and his colleagues. Many laws have been adopted. There are various challenges. Both in the Rada and in the government, but not to really notice that Ukraine has done so much during the war ,” Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that the decision to allocate Patriot, ATACAMS, and the peace summit did not come about by itself.

So when you talk about how to evaluate people, for example, Andriy Yermak is one of the main people who prepared the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit, and when I talk about other people and say that we are all one team, we have all these developments, all these communications, contacts with the United States, the White House, the State Department, and all these achievements that Ukraine has today, each of them has done it. The same Patriot, ATACAMS. You just don't know all the details. As for Tatarov. I didn't want to talk about it either, although we had an offline meeting. I'm surprised by your question (...) I did say something about Tatarov in the offline, but if it's not enough for you, I'll repeat it. I did not mean to say that. The United States and everyone knows this: Oleg Tatarov and Vasily Malyuk were killing Chechens in Ukraine, in Kyiv, while you were not here. Is it not enough to expel him so that he can be killed by the Russians? - Zelensky added when asked what criteria he uses to evaluate team members Oleh Tatarov, Rostyslav Shurma, Oleksiy Kuleba and Andriy Yermak.

There may be changes in the government, we are engaged in this process - Zelenskyy