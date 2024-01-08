In Nizhny Tagil, an explosive device attached to one of the tanks was detonated near the oil depot at the San Donato station.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian media, an explosive device was detonated on the railroad tracks in Nizhny Tagil. Another explosive device was found near the explosion site.

Later, it became known that the explosive device was attached to one of the tankers moving from the oil depot at the San Donato station.

The first to hear the explosion were paramilitary guards guarding nearby metal wagons. They examined the site, found a damaged tank and another explosive device on a magnet on a nearby barrel - Russian media reported.

It is noted that explosive experts arrived at the scene and the area was cordoned off. No one was injured.

Recall

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an unfinished railroad bridge near the village of Hranitne over the Kalmius River, which the occupiers were building to establish a direct railroad connection with Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk.