Syrskyi appoints Oleshchuk's replacement: who will lead the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko as acting commander of the Air Force. This decision was made after Mykola Oleshchuk was dismissed from this position by President Zelenskyy's decree.
Lieutenant General Anatoliy Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko has been elected as the interim acting commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Anatolii Mykolaiovych Kryvonozhko, Commander of the Air Command “Center” of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was allowed to temporarily perform the duties of the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Recall
On Friday, August 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.