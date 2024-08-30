Syrskyi appoints Oleshchuk's replacement: who will lead the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Lieutenant General Anatoliy Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko has been elected as the interim acting commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Anatolii Mykolaiovych Kryvonozhko, Commander of the Air Command “Center” of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was allowed to temporarily perform the duties of the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Recall

On Friday, August 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.