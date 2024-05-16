Syniehubov: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have killed more than 2800 people in Kharkiv region, including 82 children

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have killed more than 2,800 people in the Kharkiv region, but this figure may be higher because there are still mass graves that cannot be accessed. We also know about 82 children killed by Russia in the region. The youngest of them was only 5 months old, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Six men, including a doctor-intern, an anesthesiologist, drivers, a civilian man and the head of the Vovchansk MVA, sustained explosive wounds of varying severity as a result of hostile shelling of Buhaivka village, Kharkiv region, with cluster munitions.