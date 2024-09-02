Svyatoshyn metro station in Kyiv operates as usual after Russian missile attack - KCSA

The Svyatoshyn metro station in Kyiv is operating normally after a missile attack by Russian troops, the glass cover was damaged, exits were restricted, but passenger transportation is provided, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Svyatoshyn metro station is operating as usual, passenger transportation is provided. The exit from the underground passage (to Beresteysky Avenue and railway platform No. 3) is temporarily restricted. As a result of the missile attack, the glass cover of the elevator vestibule and the stained glass above the stairs were damaged," KCSA reported on social media.

Overall, on the night of September 2, more than 5,300 people were reportedly sheltering in subway stations, including 686 children.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 8 districts, damage to metro station in Sviatoshyno, one hospitalized