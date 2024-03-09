Suspected killer of a military man detained in Podilsk, Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Police detained a man who allegedly killed a serviceman in Podilsk, Odesa region.
Law enforcers detained a man who killed a serviceman yesterday, March 8. He was a resident of Odesa region who temporarily lived in the district center. The offender faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime, according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports .
Details
The police reminded that yesterday, on March 8, on Shevchenko Avenue in Podilsk, Odesa region, random passers-by found the body of a military man born in 1989 with signs of violent death.
The defendant was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.
It is noted that proceedings were initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and a number of operational and investigative measures were taken, as a result of which the offender was quickly exposed. The man confessed to the crime.
We are now deciding on serving him a notice of suspicion of intentional unlawful death of another person and choosing a measure of restraint. The offender faces imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years,
Recall
