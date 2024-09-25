Supreme Court of Belarus recognizes Kalinowski's regiment as a terrorist organization

The Supreme Court of Belarus has recognized Kalinowski's regiment, which is fighting in Ukraine with its structures, as a “terrorist organization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus.

Details

The court recognized Kalynovskyi's regiment and its structures as a “terrorist organization” at the request of Prosecutor General Andriy Shved.

The prosecutor's office stated that they had received evidence of “the involvement of extremist citizens who are members of this group in the organization, planning, preparation and commission of terrorist acts in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko will only talk to those who can strike him: Belarusian volunteers on resistance to dictatorship and the situation at the front

Belarusian law enforcement officials also claim that members of Kalinowski's regiment allegedly “recruited, armed, trained and used terrorists, as well as financed terrorist activities.

It was decided to recognize the informal organization “Kastus Kalinouskaga Regiment” with its structural units “Volat Battalion”, “Lytvyn Battalion”, “Zapadny Battalion”, “Mikita Kryutsau UAV”, “ATOM Detachment”, “Tango Romeo”, “Mobilization Center of the Belarusian House near Warsaw Foundation”, “Kalinuci Movement” as a terrorist organization and to ban its activities in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The court decision comes into force immediately after its announcement, it is not subject to appeal and protest - is stated in of the decision of the Supreme Court.

Recall

In the summer, the deputy commander of the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment reported the deaths of more than 60 Belarusian volunteers in the war in Ukraine. The Kalinowski Public Movement was created to consolidate the Belarusian national liberation forces.