Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 94803 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106742 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140658 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144746 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184623 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174916 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 44444 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114328 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 63979 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 70400 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 37391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172222 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184627 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191076 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143224 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139075 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155886 views
Supreme Court of Belarus recognizes Kalinowski's regiment as a terrorist organization

Supreme Court of Belarus recognizes Kalinowski's regiment as a terrorist organization

 • 15312 views

The court banned the activities of Kalinowski's regiment and its structures in Belarus. The prosecutor's office claims to have obtained evidence of the involvement of members of the group in planning terrorist attacks in the country.

The Supreme Court of Belarus has recognized Kalinowski's regiment, which is fighting in Ukraine with its structures, as a “terrorist organization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus. 

Details

The court recognized Kalynovskyi's regiment and its structures as a “terrorist organization” at the request of Prosecutor General Andriy Shved.

The prosecutor's office stated that they had received evidence of “the involvement of extremist citizens who are members of this group in the organization, planning, preparation and commission of terrorist acts in the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko will only talk to those who can strike him: Belarusian volunteers on resistance to dictatorship and the situation at the front05.08.24, 12:29 • 170198 views

Belarusian law enforcement officials also claim that members of Kalinowski's regiment allegedly “recruited, armed, trained and used terrorists, as well as financed terrorist activities.

It was decided to recognize the informal organization “Kastus Kalinouskaga Regiment” with its structural units “Volat Battalion”, “Lytvyn Battalion”, “Zapadny Battalion”, “Mikita Kryutsau UAV”, “ATOM Detachment”, “Tango Romeo”, “Mobilization Center of the Belarusian House near Warsaw Foundation”, “Kalinuci Movement” as a terrorist organization and to ban its activities in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The court decision comes into force immediately after its announcement, it is not subject to appeal and protest

Recall

In the summer, the deputy commander of the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment reported the deaths of more than 60 Belarusian volunteers in the war in Ukraine. The Kalinowski Public Movement was created to consolidate the Belarusian national liberation forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine

