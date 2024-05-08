Subsidence of a kindergarten building in the capital: Technical supervision engineer to be tried for negligence

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Subsidence of a kindergarten building in the capital: Technical supervision engineer to be tried for negligence

Subsidence of a kindergarten building in the capital: Technical supervision engineer to be tried for negligence

 22541 views

The negligence of a technical supervision engineer led to the collapse of a wall of a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv during repair work, which resulted in criminal prosecution for negligence.

A case has been brought to court against a technical supervision engineer whose negligence caused the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. This is stated in a statement by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The agency recalled that at the end of December 2023, part of the wall of a kindergarten building on Dorohozhytska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv sagged.

The investigators found out that on , the children's institution was still working on repairing civil defense facilities, although according to the documents, this work had already been completed and paid for.

The prosecutor's office says that at the end of 2023, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer signed acceptance certificates for the work performed, in which the contractor entered inaccurate information about their actual performance in the amount of more than UAH 1.4 million, which overstated the cost of the work by more than UAH 760 thousand.

Part of a wall in a Kyiv kindergarten collapsed: proceedings have been opened28.12.23, 11:17 • 40622 views

However, the technical supervision engineer did not visit the construction site to check the actual state of the work.

Prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv submitted to the court an indictment on the fact of official negligence during the technical supervision of the overhaul of civil protection facilities in preschool educational institutions of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that a construction and technical expertise was appointed to determine the causes of deformation of the kindergarten building where the subsidence occurred and the cost of its restoration.

Based on its results, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of other officials of the Department of Urban Development, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, as well as the contractor.

Recall

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office stated that the subsidence of the kindergarten building in Shevchenkivskyi district occurred during the repair of the shelter.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

