Subsidence of a kindergarten building in the capital: Technical supervision engineer to be tried for negligence

A case has been brought to court against a technical supervision engineer whose negligence caused the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. This is stated in a statement by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The agency recalled that at the end of December 2023, part of the wall of a kindergarten building on Dorohozhytska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv sagged.

The investigators found out that on , the children's institution was still working on repairing civil defense facilities, although according to the documents, this work had already been completed and paid for.

The prosecutor's office says that at the end of 2023, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer signed acceptance certificates for the work performed, in which the contractor entered inaccurate information about their actual performance in the amount of more than UAH 1.4 million, which overstated the cost of the work by more than UAH 760 thousand.

Part of a wall in a Kyiv kindergarten collapsed: proceedings have been opened

However, the technical supervision engineer did not visit the construction site to check the actual state of the work.

Prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv submitted to the court an indictment on the fact of official negligence during the technical supervision of the overhaul of civil protection facilities in preschool educational institutions of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that a construction and technical expertise was appointed to determine the causes of deformation of the kindergarten building where the subsidence occurred and the cost of its restoration.

Based on its results, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of other officials of the Department of Urban Development, Architecture and Land Use of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration, as well as the contractor.

Recall

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office stated that the subsidence of the kindergarten building in Shevchenkivskyi district occurred during the repair of the shelter.