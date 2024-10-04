ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy facilities and enterprises: Zelensky met with representatives of Sumy region communities

Strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy facilities and enterprises: Zelensky met with representatives of Sumy region communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35386 views

President Zelensky met with representatives of Sumy region communities. They discussed strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy facilities and enterprises, compensation for farmers, and the Victory Plan.

In Sumy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local governments of the region. This was reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

I would like to thank you for Sumy region, for preserving an extremely important region of our country. Now we have to defend it. The region is a border region, and heavy daily attacks on Sumy continue. Every community leader is important, people are important. Thank you for protecting people,

- He said.

Details

One of the topics of discussion during the meeting was the operation in the Kursk region. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it helped to avoid the occupation of the border communities of Sumy region.

The Head of State emphasized that it was important to strengthen the air defense of the region and added that the relevant work with partners was already underway.

They also discussed the development of state programs to restore destroyed businesses, compensate farmers who lost their land due to the construction of fortifications, restore transformer substations, and ensure mobile communications work during power outages, strengthen the protection of energy generation facilities, and support Sumy region communities from other regions of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the Victory Plan that was presented in the United States.

This is a plan to force Russia to end the war diplomatically. It is precisely coercion because Ukraine must have a strong position,

- the President noted.

Recall

During a visit to Sumy region , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility treating wounded soldiers. He awarded the defenders, thanked them for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.

SocietyWarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

