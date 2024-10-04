Strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy facilities and enterprises: Zelensky met with representatives of Sumy region communities

In Sumy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of local governments of the region. This was reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

I would like to thank you for Sumy region, for preserving an extremely important region of our country. Now we have to defend it. The region is a border region, and heavy daily attacks on Sumy continue. Every community leader is important, people are important. Thank you for protecting people, - He said.

Details

One of the topics of discussion during the meeting was the operation in the Kursk region. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it helped to avoid the occupation of the border communities of Sumy region.

The Head of State emphasized that it was important to strengthen the air defense of the region and added that the relevant work with partners was already underway.

They also discussed the development of state programs to restore destroyed businesses, compensate farmers who lost their land due to the construction of fortifications, restore transformer substations, and ensure mobile communications work during power outages, strengthen the protection of energy generation facilities, and support Sumy region communities from other regions of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the Victory Plan that was presented in the United States.

This is a plan to force Russia to end the war diplomatically. It is precisely coercion because Ukraine must have a strong position, - the President noted.

Recall

During a visit to Sumy region , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility treating wounded soldiers. He awarded the defenders, thanked them for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.