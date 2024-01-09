Strengthening air defense and unblocking €50 billion: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Belgium

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103177 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113496 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143790 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177670 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284819 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33610 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36911 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47507 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67195 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33318 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262290 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143785 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107454 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107410 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123480 views
Strengthening air defense and unblocking €50 billion: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Belgium

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34393 views

Zelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister de Kruy discussed unblocking EU aid and strengthening Ukraine's air defense. They also focused on Ukraine's integration into the EU and peace efforts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Kroo. The meeting discussed the unblocking of European financial assistance, the implementation of the peace formula and the strengthening of air defense. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Belgium on its presidency of the EU Council and thanked it for making support for Ukraine and international law one of the priorities of the Belgian presidency.

"We appreciate the December decision of the European Council to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession and hope that with the support of Belgium, our country will make significant progress in taking further formal steps on this path," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also told the prime minister about recent Russian air strikes and the continued need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

"We talked about bilateral security cooperation and coordination of European defense assistance. We discussed the importance of unblocking European financial assistance in the amount of 50 billion euros, as well as the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. According to the Presidential Administration, they discussed the common border, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

