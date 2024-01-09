Strengthening air defense and unblocking €50 billion: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Belgium

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Kroo. The meeting discussed the unblocking of European financial assistance, the implementation of the peace formula and the strengthening of air defense. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Belgium on its presidency of the EU Council and thanked it for making support for Ukraine and international law one of the priorities of the Belgian presidency.

"We appreciate the December decision of the European Council to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession and hope that with the support of Belgium, our country will make significant progress in taking further formal steps on this path," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also told the prime minister about recent Russian air strikes and the continued need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

"We talked about bilateral security cooperation and coordination of European defense assistance. We discussed the importance of unblocking European financial assistance in the amount of 50 billion euros, as well as the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. According to the Presidential Administration, they discussed the common border, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees.