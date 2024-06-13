Stoltenberg about 155-mm projectiles: we managed to produce 40,000 per month, we plan to increase to 100,000

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the production of 155-mm artillery shells per month and plans to increase by the end of next year. He said this during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"We have already managed to produce 40 thousand 155-mm artillery shells per month. We plan to increase our production capacity to a hundred thousand by the end of next year. There is also a concrete increase in the production of ammunition for heavy weapons," said Stoltenberg.

Addendum

In 2023 , it was reportedthat the United States planned to significantly increase the production of 155-mm artillery shells and in two years would produce 100,000 such shells per month.

In May 2024, the U.S. Congress doubled funding for the purchase and production of 155mm artillery shells to replenish stockpiles depleted by supplies to Ukraine and now Israel. In total, up to $6 billion was allocated for the production of ammunition.