Stefanchuk on Budget 2025: budget process starts in September, difficult decisions are expected

Ukraine is entering the budget process in September. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, adding that it will be a complicated process and there will be difficult decisions, UNN correspondent reports.

Together with the government, we have already held a number of discussions on certain issues that will be aimed at creating and operating the main budget of our country (in 2025 - ed.). We realize that in order for the budget to be effective, we must have the revenues we need. We are also discussing here the issues of additional revenues to the Ukrainian budget, as well as how to make it as efficient as possible - Stefanchuk said.

He reminded that it is the Ukrainian budget that funds the Armed Forces.

Literally in September, we will enter the budget process. This will be a difficult process, there will be difficult decisions, but I am deeply convinced that we will find common wise decisions to make Ukraine's economy, Ukraine's future and Ukraine's victory happen - Stefanchuk said.

Ukraine has received $16 billion of external financing to the budget this year and expects another $22 billion - Ministry of Finance