Employees of occupation administrations, social protection, teachers, teachers, students and representatives of other budget structures are forced to clean the streets of the "young Republics". And this is not only during the traditional May subbotniks. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this weekend the occupation authorities brought at least 54 thousand state employees to the streets of cities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to remove spontaneous landfills.

Now the occupied cities suffer from unauthorized landfills on almost every street. Due to the catastrophic shortage of janitors and housing and communal services workers, there is no one to clean up here. After all, at the expense of these people, the invaders "solve" the problem of mobilization into the Russian army.

Janitors, stokers, drivers were among the first to be drafted into the ranks of the terrorist Kremlin Army, - the message says.

Recall

The occupation authorities of Berdyansk cannot organize the work of Public Utilities, so residents complain about mountains of garbage not taken out on the streets of the city.