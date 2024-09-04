ukenru
Actual
State Department reiterates unchanged position on arms supplies to Ukraine

State Department reiterates unchanged position on arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32249 views

The U.S. Department of State reaffirmed its unchanged policy on arms supplies to Ukraine. The US will continue to provide equipment to counter Russian attacks, adapting support to changes on the battlefield.

The United States continues to supply Ukraine with equipment that it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and this will continue to be US policy. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, according to UNN

Details

Miller pointed out that it was the United States that supported Ukraine from the beginning of this war, formed an international coalition to supply weapons and ammunition to Russia - to repel Russian forces on the battlefield and bring Russia to justice. 

We have now adapted our policy over time based on changes on the battlefield. We continue to remain flexible and observe the changes on the battlefield and adapt and adjust our policy

- A State Department spokesman said. 

He emphasized that the United States continues to supply air defense systems to Ukraine. “We continue to supply Ukraine with other equipment that it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and that will continue to be our policy,” Miller added. 

Recall 

The President of Ukraine called on the Prime Minister of Canada to lobby Western partners to authorize strikes on military targets in the terrorist state. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

