State Department reiterates unchanged position on arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States continues to supply Ukraine with equipment that it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and this will continue to be US policy. This was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, according to UNN.

Miller pointed out that it was the United States that supported Ukraine from the beginning of this war, formed an international coalition to supply weapons and ammunition to Russia - to repel Russian forces on the battlefield and bring Russia to justice.

We have now adapted our policy over time based on changes on the battlefield. We continue to remain flexible and observe the changes on the battlefield and adapt and adjust our policy - A State Department spokesman said.

He emphasized that the United States continues to supply air defense systems to Ukraine. “We continue to supply Ukraine with other equipment that it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and that will continue to be our policy,” Miller added.

