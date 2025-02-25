Starmer-Trump talks to focus on Ukraine - Euractiv

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday will focus on the importance of involving Ukraine in peace talks after Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed that "there will be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine," reports Euractiv, UNN writes.

Details

While Starmer has called for Europe to step up its commitment, he also recognizes the need for US support, recently calling for "sustained" the United States as the only way to "effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

Officials said Starmer was seeking to ease escalating tensions between the US and the EU, avoiding references to Trump's "dictatorial" comments aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or accusations that he and Macron were complacent in their attempts to stop the war, the newspaper writes.

Addendum

Starmer's meeting will follow Monday's announcement of the UK's largest sanctions package since the early days of the invasion, targeting Russian military supply chains and individuals who funnel profits to the Kremlin.