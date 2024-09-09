Spread of military conflict in Europe cannot be ruled out - Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces

Finland's concern about Russia's intensification of the war in Ukraine has somewhat diminished, but the possibility of an escalation of the military conflict in Europe cannot be ruled out.

This was stated by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Finland Janne Jaakkola in his opening speech at the National Defense Course, reports Verkkouutiset.fi, reports UNN.

The possibility of the war spreading from Ukraine to the rest of Europe cannot be ruled out, - said Commander of the Armed Forces of Finland Janne Jaakkola.

“The factor that quickly changes strategic culture is an external shock. Russia's demands on the European security architecture and the attack on Ukraine have been such a shock to Finland, causing the biggest changes in our defense since World War II.

He also noted that “Russia's constraints on the use of military force and large-scale influence seem to be few or nonexistent.” Although “Finland does not currently have a clear picture of Russia's intentions,” at the same time, Russia “does not pose a direct military threat to Finland.

