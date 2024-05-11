Sports journalist Serhiy Saveliy, who commented on the first match in the history of the Ukrainian football championship, died

Sports journalist and commentator Serhiy Saveliy has passed away at the age of 68, UNN reports with reference to the UAF.

"The Honored Journalist of Ukraine has worked for Public Broadcasting for over 40 years. Sergiy Saveliy also commented on the first match in the history of the Ukrainian football championship," the statement said.

The UAF expressed condolences to the family and friends of Serhiy Saveliy.