Special training center for sappers to be opened in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to expand the number of sappers by opening a new special training center to train specialists. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.

We use the most modern equipment, drones, and robotic systems. It is important that more and more new demining equipment is being produced by Ukrainian manufacturers. As part of the Made in Ukraine policy, the government will support such production. We will also increase the number of sappers. We are opening a special training center for this purpose - Shmyhal said.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 10, a group of pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine exploded in Dnipropetrovs'k region while performing a combat mission. One of the sappers was killed.

Employment Service has issued 14.5 thousand vouchers for training this year, 16 - for sappers