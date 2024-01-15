Smashed windows and destroyed walls: the consequences of russia's night attack on Kherson
During the night attack on the central district of Kherson, the occupants damaged several residential buildings.
As a result of a night attack on the central part of Kherson, the occupiers damaged several residential buildings. This is reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
The Russian army shelled Kherson at night from the temporarily occupied left bank. Mostly the central part of the city was hit.
He also posted a video showing the aftermath of the nighttime attack on the city. The occupiers damaged residential buildings - in some places, windows were smashed, and walls were destroyed in some houses.
Addendum
russian troops shelled Kherson region 121 times over the past day, four people were reported wounded. The russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson region and a store in Kherson.
Recall
Four rescuers were injured as a result of a hostile attack by the russian army on Stanislav, Kherson region. In total, five people were wounded as a result of russian strikes on the village .
