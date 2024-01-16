Slovak Prime Minister says he will not allow Hungary's EU membership to be restricted

Slovakia and Hungary share the same opinion on the future of the EU and the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who on Tuesday completed a foreign trip to Hungary and met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Sita writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Prime Minister of Slovakia would like the next era of cooperation with Hungary to be an era of sincere non-repayable loans.

During the conversation, Fico said that Slovakia would not allow Hungary's voting rights in the EU to be restricted.

Regarding Hungary, there are proposals and resolutions that even call for taking away the right to vote or other important opportunities that an EU member state has. If I am the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, I will never agree to the country being punished for fighting for its sovereignty and national interests Fico noted.

According to him, any such restriction requires the consent of all EU member states.

The head of the Slovak government called the initiative to deprive Hungary of its voting rights an "attack on the country." According to him, it allegedly contradicts the views on the importance of sovereignty and protection of national interests of individual EU member states.

Fico sharply responded to the European Commission's criticism of the reforms announced by his government