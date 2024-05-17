Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another surgery. His condition remains very serious

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent another operation after an assassination attempt, according to the director of the hospital in Banská Bystrica, where the head of the Slovak government is staying, Miriam Lapunikova, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.sk.

Details

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak and hospital director Miriam Lapunikova reported on the health of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is in Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica after an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry said that the Prime Minister underwent surgery that lasted less than two hours. "The team of doctors tried to bring the patient's condition closer to a positive prognosis," Kalinyak explained.

He emphasized that Robert Fico's condition is "stable, but still very serious," the newspaper writes. "However, the intervention allowed us to check and treat the gunshot wounds," he added.

The director of the hospital in Banská Bystrica clarified that doctors decided to perform another operation based on a control computed tomography scan to remove the necrotic tissue left after the gunshot wound. Fico's condition is stable, he is conscious and is in the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Kaliniak, it will take a few more days to see the health of the Prime Minister. He once again asked for patience and thanked the medical staff for their care and the public for their support.

Kalinyak reminded that the country's work has not been stopped and all processes continue to work. "The condition is stable, the patient is also stable today," he added.

Addendum

The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the afternoon in the city of Handlova, in the center of the country. The shooter was among a small group of people whom Fico had come out to greet after a government retreat at a local cultural center. The attacker reportedly fired five shots at close range.