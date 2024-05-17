Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another surgery. His condition remains very serious

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250515 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39898 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31837 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64235 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224597 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113841 views
Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another surgery. His condition remains very serious

Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another surgery. His condition remains very serious

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16271 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico undergoes another surgery after the assassination attempt, his condition remains serious but stable.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent another operation after an assassination attempt, according to the director of the hospital in Banská Bystrica, where the head of the Slovak government is staying, Miriam Lapunikova, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.sk.

Details

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak and hospital director Miriam Lapunikova reported on the health of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is in Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica after an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry said that the Prime Minister underwent surgery that lasted less than two hours. "The team of doctors tried to bring the patient's condition closer to a positive prognosis," Kalinyak explained.

He emphasized that Robert Fico's condition is "stable, but still very serious," the newspaper writes. "However, the intervention allowed us to check and treat the gunshot wounds," he added.

The director of the hospital in Banská Bystrica clarified that doctors decided to perform another operation based on a control computed tomography scan to remove the necrotic tissue left after the gunshot wound. Fico's condition is stable, he is conscious and is in the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Kaliniak, it will take a few more days to see the health of the Prime Minister. He once again asked for patience and thanked the medical staff for their care and the public for their support.

Kalinyak reminded that the country's work has not been stopped and all processes continue to work. "The condition is stable, the patient is also stable today," he added.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico's condition remains serious. The medical council is to meet next week17.05.24, 09:23 • 113603 views

Addendum

The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the afternoon in the city of Handlova, in the center of the country. The shooter was among a small group of people whom Fico had come out to greet after a government retreat at a local cultural center. The attacker reportedly fired five shots at close range.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

