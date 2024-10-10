ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164468 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136441 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112028 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171818 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104726 views

Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11403 views

An enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhia injured six people and damaged 29 buildings.

An enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhia injured six people and damaged 29 buildings, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy strike in Zaporizhzhia. A 17-year-old girl, two women and three men were treated by medics on the spot and refused further hospitalization

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, 29 houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russian Federation. Eight households are disconnected from gas supply. 

According to the State Emergency Service, the work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes that the enemy inflicted on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia in the morning has been completed.

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

