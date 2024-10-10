Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: the consequences were shown

An enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhia injured six people and damaged 29 buildings, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy strike in Zaporizhzhia. A 17-year-old girl, two women and three men were treated by medics on the spot and refused further hospitalization - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, 29 houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia by Russian Federation. Eight households are disconnected from gas supply.

According to the State Emergency Service, the work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes that the enemy inflicted on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia in the morning has been completed.