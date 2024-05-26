ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Six combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Six combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53237 views

Six combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector, with a total of 27 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the direction of Novooleksandrivka and Umanske, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 27 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day, and six more are ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts, in particular, towards Novooleksandrivka and Umanske. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 16:00 on May 26.

Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day took place in the Pokrovsk sector. At the same time, the invaders keep trying to advance in the Kharkiv region throughout the day

- the statement said.

The number of hostilities along the entire front line is reported to have increased by another ten, to 67

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian occupants conducted assault operations from Murom towards Starytsia. Two more combat engagements continue in the areas of Vovchansk and the village of Liptsi. According to the General Staff, the total number of engagements in the sector is currently 11. The previous nine air strikes were supplemented by another one - Russian terrorists dropped a guided aerial bomb near Slobozhanske.

In the Kupyansk sector , an enemy attack continues near Novoyehorivka. Militant aircraft attacked twice, in the area of Pershotravneve and near Kyslivka. 

In the Liman sector, the occupiers reportedly conducted two more unsuccessful assaults in the Terny area after gaining a breakthrough near Nevske.

In the Northern sector , Russian aviation launched four guided missiles near Zakitne.

Six combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 27 of them. The enemy is concentrating its efforts, in particular, towards Novooleksandrivka and Umanske, supporting the actions of its units with air strikes. The situation is under control, Ukrainian defenders are giving a tough rebuff to the occupiers

- , the General Staff said.

Today, the invaders have already lost 244 servicemen in the sector in killed and wounded. Our troops also destroyed an enemy tank, two armored personnel carriers, three armored personnel carriers and a vehicle, and damaged a mortar.

In the Kurakhove sector , the number of combat engagements remained unchanged. Russian terrorists dropped two UAVs in the area of Kostyantynivka.

