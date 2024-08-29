ukenru
Situation is stable in the operational area of the Tavria unit: 3 attacks repelled

Situation is stable in the operational area of the Tavria unit: 3 attacks repelled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24485 views

The situation is stable in the Tavria operational area. The Ukrainian military repelled three attacks by Russian forces near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno, and the enemy is resuming activity in Zaporizhzhia after a 3-day pause.

Ukrainian troops in the Tavria operational area repelled three attacks by Russian troops in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation is stable in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center. As of the beginning of the day, 3 enemy attacks were repelled in the Orikhivsk sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne

- Lykhovoy says.

According to him, the Russians resumed their activity in Zaporizhzhia because the enemy stopped its offensive for three days on Independence Day.

the Russians are again beginning to use small infantry groups, both on the bridgeheads of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, namely the Rbotynsky ledge, where the enemy does not stop trying to storm

- The spokesman for the Tavria unit said. Lykhoviy noted that enemy artillery, UAVs and aviation are also operating.

Recall

 There were 195 combat engagements in the frontline, including 66 in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants launched 3 missile attacks, 79 air strikes and over 4000 shelling, while the Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

