Situation in the power system: outage schedules are in effect throughout the day, emergency shutdowns were used in Dnipropetrovska oblast

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92852 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190124 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143709 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105345 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121306 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1750 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4992 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12008 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13620 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Situation in the power system: outage schedules are in effect throughout the day, emergency shutdowns were used in Dnipropetrovska oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11885 views

Due to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00.

Situation in the power system: outage schedules are in effect throughout the day, emergency shutdowns were used in Dnipropetrovska oblast

Today, due to the Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure , hourly power outage schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00.  All consumers cut off from electricity due to bad weather have electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports. 

Generation, transmission and consumption 

 Today, hourly outage schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00. If the situation changes, the information will be updated

- said the Ministry of Energy.

The agency reminded that no blackouts are foreseen for critical infrastructure enterprises and enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs. 

Yesterday, to prevent overloading of power grid cross-sections, additional queues of hourly blackout schedules were applied in some regions. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, emergency shutdown schedules  were applied due to the increase in electricity consumption, despite the restrictions already in place at the time.

Consequences of enemy shelling 

In Kharkiv region, an overhead power line of a regional power company was disconnected during an enemy shelling. As a result, household consumers were cut off from electricity, and the power supply to the high-voltage substation was cut off.

Network status

Yesterday, according to the Ministry of Energy, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected in the southern region due to a technological failure. A substation was de-energized. As a result, consumers in Mykolaiv region were left without electricity. Everyone has been reconnected. 

In addition, in Kirovohrad region, a cable line was reportedly disconnected for technological reasons yesterday afternoon, which resulted in a power outage for household consumers. Everyone has been reconnected.

Import and export 

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 26,542 MWh. No exports are expected.

In winter, Ukrainians can be given light for 8-10 hours a day if the air temperature is 0°c-MP24.06.24, 16:57 • 23280 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society