Situation in the power system: outage schedules are in effect throughout the day, emergency shutdowns were used in Dnipropetrovska oblast

Today, due to the Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure , hourly power outage schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00. All consumers cut off from electricity due to bad weather have electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation, transmission and consumption

Today, hourly outage schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00. If the situation changes, the information will be updated - said the Ministry of Energy.

The agency reminded that no blackouts are foreseen for critical infrastructure enterprises and enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs.

Yesterday, to prevent overloading of power grid cross-sections, additional queues of hourly blackout schedules were applied in some regions. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, emergency shutdown schedules were applied due to the increase in electricity consumption, despite the restrictions already in place at the time.

Consequences of enemy shelling

In Kharkiv region, an overhead power line of a regional power company was disconnected during an enemy shelling. As a result, household consumers were cut off from electricity, and the power supply to the high-voltage substation was cut off.

Network status

Yesterday, according to the Ministry of Energy, a high-voltage overhead line was disconnected in the southern region due to a technological failure. A substation was de-energized. As a result, consumers in Mykolaiv region were left without electricity. Everyone has been reconnected.

In addition, in Kirovohrad region, a cable line was reportedly disconnected for technological reasons yesterday afternoon, which resulted in a power outage for household consumers. Everyone has been reconnected.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 26,542 MWh. No exports are expected.

