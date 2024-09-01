Situation in the power system as of September 1: power supply restrictions will be in effect throughout the day

On Sunday, September 1, power supply restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Today, the planned schedules of hourly power outages will be in effect from 00:00 to 24:00. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that, according to the government decree, the blackouts do not apply to critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as to those that import more than 80% of electricity for their own consumption.

Power engineers are working 24/7 to eliminate the consequences of the latest massive attack on the energy infrastructure. A large-scale repair campaign is underway to stabilize the power system and prepare for the autumn and winter season. We urge everyone to use electricity rationally, - the Ministry of Energy added.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

Dnipropetrovs'k region: as a result of hostilities, a fire broke out at a substation. The overhead line was disconnected and household consumers lost power. The fire was extinguished.

Odesa region: as a result of the shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, substations and household consumers in two regions were cut off. The power supply has been partially restored.

NETWORK STATUS

Kyiv region: due to technological disruptions, the overhead line was briefly disconnected.

Kharkiv region: equipment at one of the substations was disconnected for technological reasons, and household consumers lost power. The power supply has been restored.

POWER OUTAGE OF CONSUMERS

Over the past day, power engineers restored power to 5694 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. 534 settlements remain without electricity supply as of this morning due to hostilities and technological disruptions.

EXPORT

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

