Since the beginning of the year, the state Employment Service has employed 33 thousand displaced persons - Sviridenko

Since the beginning of 2024, the state Employment Service has employed 33 thousand internally displaced persons. The program of compensation of part of labor costs for IDPs was used by 6.5 thousand people. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Internally displaced persons contacted the reintegration Min hotline more frequently regarding the delay in payments in June. The ministry indicated that payments will be made before the end of this month.