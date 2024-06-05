Since the beginning of the year, Naftogaz has launched 36 gas wells

In 5 months, NJSC Naftogaz has launched 36 new gas wells, 11 of which are highly productive and produce more than 100 thousand cubic meters. m of gas per day. This was reported in the press service of the company, writes UNN.

In 5 months of 2024, 36 new gas wells were launched! This is an excellent result, especially considering that 11 of them are high — yield, that is, they give more than 100 thousand cubic meters. m of gas per day - reported in NJSC "Naftogaz".

According to the head of the Naftogaz Group Alexey Chernyshev, the group's production in the first five months of 2024 increased by 10% compared to the same period last year.

This is the result of the hard work of our specialists. Already at the beginning of the year, they showed the best results in drilling, we have 11 high-yield Wells. This is an important result, and we strive to maintain the pace and increase production by the end of the year Chernyshev added.

Recall

In the first five months of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its blue fuel production by 10% compared to the same period last year.