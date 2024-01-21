Since the beginning of January, the Defense Forces have destroyed 120 enemy tanks and 218 armored vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. A total of 7055 Russians were killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The beginning of the year for the Land Forces and the Khortytsia Joint Task Force was characterized by the fact that the enemy unfortunately did not abandon its intentions to retreat. The enemy continues active offensive, active offensive actions in the entire strip of the JFO "Khortytsia" from Kupyansk to New York. - said Fitio.

A representative of the Land Forces Command noted that the Russians are trying to attack, advance and throw their fresh troops into the battle, regardless of losses.

"Since the beginning of this month, as of January 20, 120 enemy tanks, 218 armored vehicles and 178 cannons and mortars of various calibers have been destroyed. A total of 7,055 racists were killed or wounded in the Khortytsia area of responsibility," Fitzhugh said.

Earlier, Fitio reportedthat the enemy has now shifted the focus of offensive actions from the Bakhmut direction to the Liman-Kupyansk direction.