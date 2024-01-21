ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102867 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113299 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143551 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284703 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178285 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148881 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32600 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35873 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46354 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65992 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32184 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262206 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65992 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143549 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123441 views
Since the beginning of the year, 120 tanks and more than 200 armored vehicles have been destroyed in Khortytsia's area of responsibility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106944 views

Since January, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed 120 enemy tanks and 218 armored vehicles in the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation area, where 7,055 Russians were reportedly killed and wounded. Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio noted that the enemy continues active offensive actions despite the losses.

Since the beginning of January, the Defense Forces have destroyed 120 enemy tanks and 218 armored vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. A total of 7055 Russians were killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.  

The beginning of the year for the Land Forces and the Khortytsia Joint Task Force was characterized by the fact that the enemy unfortunately did not abandon its intentions to retreat. The enemy continues active offensive, active offensive actions in the entire strip of the JFO "Khortytsia" from Kupyansk to New York. 

 - said Fitio.

Details

A representative of the Land Forces Command noted that the Russians are trying to attack, advance and throw their fresh troops into the battle, regardless of losses.

"Since the beginning of this month, as of January 20, 120 enemy tanks, 218 armored vehicles and 178 cannons and mortars of various calibers have been destroyed. A total of 7,055 racists were killed or wounded in the Khortytsia area of responsibility," Fitzhugh said.

Plus 760 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses21.01.24, 07:49 • 31983 views

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, Fitio reportedthat the enemy has now shifted the focus of offensive actions from the Bakhmut direction to the Liman-Kupyansk direction. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

