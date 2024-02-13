Shooting at a subway station in New York: 1 dead and 5 wounded

A shooting has occurred at a subway station in New York, leaving one dead and five people injured. This was reported by Bild, UNN reports.

During Monday's rush hour, a shooting took place on an elevated train platform in the Bronx.

The train came and there were two children screaming. There were at least six shots. I saw sparks when the bullets hit the wall. A woman was holding a child who was screaming - said 61-year-old witness Efrain Feliciano.

As a result of the incident, a man died and 5 other people were injured.

The attacker fled the scene.

The police are considering the version that the shooting occurred after a conflict that ended in the use of a weapon by one of the persons.

