Shooting at a subway station in New York: 1 dead and 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting at a Bronx subway station killed one person and wounded five others during rush hour on Monday.
A shooting has occurred at a subway station in New York, leaving one dead and five people injured. This was reported by Bild, UNN reports.
Details
During Monday's rush hour, a shooting took place on an elevated train platform in the Bronx.
The train came and there were two children screaming. There were at least six shots. I saw sparks when the bullets hit the wall. A woman was holding a child who was screaming
As a result of the incident, a man died and 5 other people were injured.
The attacker fled the scene.
Add
The police are considering the version that the shooting occurred after a conflict that ended in the use of a weapon by one of the persons.
A shooting occurs at a shopping center in Florida24.12.23, 02:20 • 41372 views