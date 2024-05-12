Shocking lawlessness in the occupied territories: russian soldier rapes and kills 17-year-old girl

Terror by the russian military, many of whom are former prisoners, has increased in the occupied territories. The latest shocking case is the detention in Luhansk of Andriy Kurbasov, who raped and killed a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to recent reports, total impunity has increased in the temporarily occupied territories, including cases of looting, robbery, murder, and rape.

The russian military remains the most dangerous for civilians. After all, most of them are prisoners who found themselves in the temporarily occupied territories as "liberators". But instead of liberation, they bring only fear and destruction.

The most recent example of brutality was the case in Luhansk, where 33-year-old Andriy Kurbasov was detained and confessed to the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old Anastasia V. The victim's body was found hidden in the woods, and the killer was sent to war against Ukraine from a colony a year or a year and a half ago.

Kurbasov had already been sentenced in 2016 to nine and a half years in prison for drug possession and the murder of another woman.

The situation of total impunity created by the occupation authorities provides all kinds of conditions for criminals and repeat offenders from all over russia, which poses a threat not only to the local population but also to the overall security of the region.