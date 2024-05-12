Shocking lawlessness in the occupied territories: russian soldier rapes and kills 17-year-old girl

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80985 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250452 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39592 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31529 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63883 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32060 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224567 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80955 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Shocking lawlessness in the occupied territories: russian soldier rapes and kills 17-year-old girl

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92547 views

russian prisoner-soldier Andrey Kurbasov raped and murdered a 17-year-old girl in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. This highlights the terror and impunity faced by civilians under russian occupation.

Terror by the russian military, many of whom are former prisoners, has increased in the occupied territories. The latest shocking case is the detention in Luhansk of Andriy Kurbasov, who raped and killed a 17-year-old girl. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to recent reports, total impunity has increased in the temporarily occupied territories, including cases of looting, robbery, murder, and rape.

The russian military remains the most dangerous for civilians. After all, most of them are prisoners who found themselves in the temporarily occupied territories as "liberators". But instead of liberation, they bring only fear and destruction.

The most recent example of brutality was the case in Luhansk, where 33-year-old Andriy Kurbasov was detained and confessed to the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old Anastasia V. The victim's body was found hidden in the woods, and the killer was sent to war against Ukraine from a colony a year or a year and a half ago.

Kurbasov had already been sentenced in 2016 to nine and a half years in prison for drug possession and the murder of another woman.

The situation of total impunity created by the occupation authorities provides all kinds of conditions for criminals and repeat offenders from all over russia, which poses a threat not only to the local population but also to the overall security of the region.

25.03.23, 04:40 • 307633 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

