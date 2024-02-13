Shmyhal visited the positions of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited the soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" at the front line and presented them with awards and gifts for their courage and bravery in the defense of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the frontline positions of soldiers from the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The official announced this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
During the trip, Shmyhal presented the soldiers with honorary awards and valuable gifts.
I thank our defenders for their courage and bravery. For the defense of the country and every Ukrainian family
