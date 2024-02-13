Shmyhal visited the positions of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" at the front

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the frontline positions of soldiers from the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The official announced this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

During the trip, Shmyhal presented the soldiers with honorary awards and valuable gifts.

I thank our defenders for their courage and bravery. For the defense of the country and every Ukrainian family the Prime Minister wrote in a statement.

Hundreds of kilometers of new fortifications built along the frontline in Donetsk region - Shmyhal