Shmyhal on resolving historical issues with Poland: we must speak frankly and calmly

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121832 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198793 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153743 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152989 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198550 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71531 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM • 41127 views

March 1, 01:45 AM • 41127 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 51916 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51916 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 80461 views

March 1, 03:40 AM • 80461 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 58489 views

04:00 AM • 58489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198821 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198566 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 202142 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202142 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 13095 views

08:56 AM • 13095 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149952 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153264 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144184 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144184 views
Shmyhal on resolving historical issues with Poland: we must speak frankly and calmly

Shmyhal on resolving historical issues with Poland: we must speak frankly and calmly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16003 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine called for a calm discussion of the common history with Poland. He emphasized the importance of a frank dialogue to avoid manipulation by enemies.

Resolving controversial historical issues with Poland requires a frank, calm, and truthful dialog. It is important  to discuss both the victories and the difficult pages of common history in order to avoid manipulation by enemies. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a UNN correspondent.

When asked by a Polish journalist how the Ukrainian government sees the resolution of disputed historical issues between Ukraine and Poland, Shmyhal replied:  "Ukraine and Poland are not just neighbors, but true partners. Poland has been supporting Ukraine very actively since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Poland is our great advocate on our European track. We have a common history, in which there are common pages: victorious ones - common victories, we must not forget about this, and we must appreciate this common history of ours - but there are also sad pages that we must speak frankly, truthfully, but calmly. We talked about this with Mr. President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Kyiv, and we are moving along this track. We are moving calmly, and we will continue this movement so that our history is not manipulated by our enemies. That is why we have to open these pages, read and write them together, calmly and very carefully.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that Ukraine has always been very open about historical issues.

 "Our Institute of National Remembrance, together with the relevant Polish institutions, is in constant dialogue, we are constantly taking steps towards each other. We would like to resolve this very quickly, and we have had proposals to "exchange everything for everything," to come to an agreement, to resolve it as a single block, and to close this page of our discussions altogether. But our historical institutions have a certain approach, they are moving, and there is some progress on both sides," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister emphasized that resolving historical discussions is not a priority during the war, as attention is now focused on military cooperation with Poland.

Recall 

The President of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance called on Ukraine to allow the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of this issue for future cooperation between the two countries. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

