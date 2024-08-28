Shelling of a chemical plant in Sumy: five commanders of the Russian army were notified of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified and notified five high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces who were involved in the shelling of the Sumykhimprom chemical plant of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

This refers to the incident on March 21, 2022, when the Russian military targeted the ammonia department of the Sumykhimprom chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sumy with rocket artillery.

Based on the evidence collected, law enforcement officers established that the suspects planned the operation and gave criminal orders.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that the Russian attack caused a leak that released 67 tons of ammonia into the air. The state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.

In addition, the OGP emphasizes that there was no military facility near the enterprise. The Russian military tried to intimidate the Ukrainian civilian population in this way.

Subsequently, Russia tried to conceal its involvement in this crime. An official representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said that the Ukrainian military had allegedly mined ammonia and chlorine storage facilities to poison the enemy if they entered the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two generals and three colonels of the command staff of the units of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation were identified and notified of suspicion. They are charged with violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

The issue of putting the Russian Armed Forces servicemen on the wanted list is currently being decided. Within the framework of the investigation, the Russian military who executed the criminal orders are being identified.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine informed that, together with the Office of the Prosecutor General, it had served a notice of suspicion in absentia to an Iranian generalwho “taught Russia to use ‘shaheds’ in Ukraine and personally coordinated 20 attacks”