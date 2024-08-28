Shelling of a chemical plant in Sumy: five commanders of the Russian army were notified of suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Shelling of a chemical plant in Sumy: five commanders of the Russian army were notified of suspicion

Shelling of a chemical plant in Sumy: five commanders of the Russian army were notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19326 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 5 high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces for the shelling of the Sumykhimprom chemical plant in March 2022. The attack resulted in the leakage of 67 tons of ammonia, causing damage of over UAH 10 million.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified and notified five high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces who were involved in the shelling of the Sumykhimprom chemical plant of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

This refers to the incident on March 21, 2022, when the Russian military targeted the ammonia department of the Sumykhimprom chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sumy with rocket artillery. 

Based on the evidence collected, law enforcement officers established that the suspects planned the operation and gave criminal orders.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that the Russian attack caused a leak that released 67 tons of ammonia into the air. The state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.

In addition, the OGP emphasizes that there was no military facility near the enterprise. The Russian military tried to intimidate the Ukrainian civilian population in this way.

Subsequently, Russia tried to conceal its involvement in this crime. An official representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said that the Ukrainian military had allegedly mined ammonia and chlorine storage facilities to poison the enemy if they entered the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two generals and three colonels of the command staff of the units of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation were identified and notified of suspicion. They are charged with violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized. 

The issue of putting the Russian Armed Forces servicemen on the wanted list is currently being decided. Within the framework of the investigation, the Russian military who executed the criminal orders are being identified.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine informed that, together with the Office of the Prosecutor General, it had served a notice of suspicion in absentia to an Iranian generalwho “taught Russia to use ‘shaheds’ in Ukraine and personally coordinated 20 attacks”  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising