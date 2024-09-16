Shelling in Mykolaiv region: two people were wounded

Enemy troops continued to shell Mykolaiv region, so two civilians were injured and vehicles were damaged as a result of the attacks. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region

Yesterday at 07:30, 07:44 and 07:54 the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. A car and a minibus were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. Two people were injured: A 62-year-old man refused to be hospitalized after receiving medical aid, and a 58-year-old man was hospitalized, his condition is stable.

Also, on September 15 at 15:34 and September 16 at 01:47, the occupiers fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Drone attacks repelled in Mykolaiv region, company damaged