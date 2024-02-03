Seven drones allegedly shot down overnight in three regions of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems in three Russian regions reportedly shot down a total of seven drones overnight, allegedly targeting Russian targets.
Overnight, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down four drones in Belgorod region, two in Volgograd region and one in Rostov region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that they shot down airplane-type drones that tried to strike at targets in the Russian Federation.
The exact time of the downing of the drones is not reported.
Russia claims to have shot down a drone near Belgorod03.02.24, 04:11 • 40163 views