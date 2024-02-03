Seven drones allegedly shot down overnight in three regions of Russia

Overnight, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down four drones in Belgorod region, two in Volgograd region and one in Rostov region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that they shot down airplane-type drones that tried to strike at targets in the Russian Federation.

The exact time of the downing of the drones is not reported.

