Sevastopol reports nighttime missile attack: what is known

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135230 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231778 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169275 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215955 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202690 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42201 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45691 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38591 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104583 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100106 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228891 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216282 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100106 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104583 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159678 views
Sevastopol reports nighttime missile attack: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39405 views

Russian air defense allegedly repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol, with debris reportedly falling, but without damage or casualties.

Moscow-controlled so-called "head" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said that Russian air defense allegedly repelled a missile attack on the city on the night of June 12.  According to him, there are reports of debris falling, UNN reports.

Details

According to Razvozhayev, all the air targets were allegedly destroyed high in the sky, most of them over the water.

Currently, there are reports of debris falling in the area of Kombryga Potapova Street and in the area of Yukharyna Balka. According to preliminary information, there is no damage to the facilities. No one was injured.

The type of downed missiles is still being determined by the invaders.

Addendum 

On June 11, in the evening, powerful explosions were reported in Crimea. They were heard in the area of the Belbek airfield.

Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"10.06.24, 13:35 • 17802 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

