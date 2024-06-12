Sevastopol reports nighttime missile attack: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense allegedly repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol, with debris reportedly falling, but without damage or casualties.
Moscow-controlled so-called "head" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said that Russian air defense allegedly repelled a missile attack on the city on the night of June 12. According to him, there are reports of debris falling, UNN reports.
Details
According to Razvozhayev, all the air targets were allegedly destroyed high in the sky, most of them over the water.
Currently, there are reports of debris falling in the area of Kombryga Potapova Street and in the area of Yukharyna Balka. According to preliminary information, there is no damage to the facilities. No one was injured.
The type of downed missiles is still being determined by the invaders.
Addendum
On June 11, in the evening, powerful explosions were reported in Crimea. They were heard in the area of the Belbek airfield.
Partisans in Crimea discovered the radio relay station of the invaders - "Atesh"10.06.24, 13:35 • 17802 views