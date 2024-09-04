Search for victims of the Russian attack continues in Lviv: the most difficult situation is at the location with deep rubble

After the attack of Russian troops in Lviv, the search for victims continues, the most difficult situation is at one of the locations where there is a deep rubble in a limited area, under which people may be, said on Wednesday the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

Details

"More than 130 emergency workers are currently working at the sites of the attacks in Lviv. We have engaged 30 units of special equipment. The search for the victims continues. The biggest difficulty is that at one of the locations there is a large depth of rubble in a very limited area. There may still be people under it," Kozitsky said on Telegram.

According to him, the rescuers are doing their best to work as quickly and as carefully as possible.

Mayor: Russia's night attack on Lviv claimed 7 lives already