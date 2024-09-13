Particular attention is paid to high school students in terms of campaigning for the ranks of the invaders in occupied Starobilsk.

UNN writes with a link to the Facebook page of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Details

High school students in Starobilsk are being agitated to sign a contract with the Russian army. According to the Luhansk RMA, the occupiers are distributing printed propaganda materials in Starobilsk schools to sign a contract with the Russian army. “They distribute them to everyone. Particular attention is paid to high school students, many of whom will become adults in a few months , the message says.

The ministry reminds that young men who turned 16 in the so-called “lPR” were registered for military service before March 31, 2024. Educational institutions ensured mandatory attendance at military registration and enlistment offices.

AddendumAddendum

It is reported that in the so-called “lPR” they started depriving citizenship of the Russian Federation for not being registered in the military.

“This is a requirement of the law recently adopted by the Kremlin. It will be applied immediately after the documents are checked, if there is no fresh stamp from the military registration and enlistment office. This applies exclusively to residents of the “luhansk people's republic” and other occupied territories,” the Luhansk regional state administration reports.

To recap

UNN reported that the occupiers are planning to sell state-owned mines in Luhansk region to unknown “investors”. Most of the mines have already been closed and looted, and the debt to the miners is growing.

In TOT, the enemy promises to confiscate TV equipment from those who do not want to connect Russian TV - Resistance