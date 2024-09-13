ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192139 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150974 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195164 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112348 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184291 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104983 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49427 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76121 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72392 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46614 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199589 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147767 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151963 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142970 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159455 views
Schools in the TOT of Luhansk region campaign for signing a contract with the Russian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15341 views

Propaganda materials about signing a contract with the Russian army are distributed in Starobilsk schools. Particular attention is paid to high school students who are registered for military service at the age of 16.

Particular attention is paid to high school students in terms of campaigning for the ranks of the invaders in occupied Starobilsk.

UNN writes with a link to the Facebook page of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Details

High school students in Starobilsk are being agitated to sign a contract with the Russian army. According to the Luhansk RMA, the occupiers are distributing printed propaganda materials in Starobilsk schools to sign a contract with the Russian army. “They distribute them to everyone. Particular attention is paid to high school students, many of whom will become adults in a few months

 .

The ministry reminds that young men who turned 16 in the so-called “lPR” were registered for military service before March 31, 2024. Educational institutions ensured mandatory attendance at military registration and enlistment offices.

Addendum

It is reported that in the so-called “lPR” they started depriving citizenship of the Russian Federation for not being registered in the military.

“This is a requirement of the law recently adopted by the Kremlin. It will be applied immediately after the documents are checked, if there is no fresh stamp from the military registration and enlistment office. This applies exclusively to residents of the “luhansk people's republic” and other occupied territories,” the Luhansk regional state administration reports.

To recap

UNN reported that the occupiers are planning to sell state-owned mines in Luhansk region to unknown “investors”. Most of the mines have already been closed and looted, and the debt to the miners is growing.

In TOT, the enemy promises to confiscate TV equipment from those who do not want to connect Russian TV - Resistance28.08.24, 15:46 • 23322 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising